BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Elite university dumps DEI hiring requirement: 'They don't work'

Scraps diversity statement from faculty hiring process

Published May 6, 2024 at 9:03pm
A student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Video screenshot)

A student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

(NEW YORK POST) -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will no longer require prospective hires to pledge allegiance to the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion as an employment condition, becoming the first elite university in the country to do away with the controversial practice denounced by free speech advocates as a “political litmus test.”

“Requests for a statement on diversity will no longer be part of applications for any faculty positions at MIT,” a university spokesperson told The Post in an emailed statement, noting that the decision was made by MIT president Sally Kornbluth along with the support of the provost, chancellor and all six academic deans.

“My goals are to tap into the full scope of human talent, to bring the very best to MIT, and to make sure they thrive once here,” Kornbluth said. “We can build an inclusive environment in many ways, but compelled statements impinge on freedom of expression, and they don’t work.”

Read the full story ›

