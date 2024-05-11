Employers more skeptical of hiring Ivy League grads, survey finds

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – An Ivy League diploma is losing its worth in many employers’ eyes. A recent Forbes survey found employers have grown more skeptical of applicants from the most prestigious schools in the U.S. in the past five years – a period marked by race-based admissions, grade inflation, antisemitism, plagiarism, and leadership “double standards.”

According to the survey, one in three employers said they are less likely to hire an Ivy League graduate than they were five years ago. Meanwhile, only 7 percent said they were more likely to hire them.

Employers’ hesitation was specific to the Ivy Leagues, too. The survey found 42 percent of hiring managers are more likely to hire public university graduates and 37 percent private university graduates, compared to five years ago.

