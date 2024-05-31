Enough! America's 'Dayenu!' moment brings voters to Trump

On Nov, 5, millions upon millions of disgusted Americans, having seen enough, will declare their verdict on New York's thoroughly rigged trial, proudly casting their ballot for the now convicted felon, Donald J. Trump.

Returning Trump to the White House will be America's joyous "Dayenu!" vote, a Hebrew word meaning "Enough!"

"Dayenu!" is an upbeat Passover Seder song, its lyrics recounting the miracles upon miracles by which God delivered Israel from Pharaoh's tight grip.

"Dayenu!" begins with the escape from Egyptian bondage and ends in Jerusalem at the Temple, its 15 stanzas escorting Seder participants through the sea and the wilderness to Mt. Sinai and, finally, into Ha-Eretz Yisrael, the Land of Israel.

The jubilant refrain, "Dayenu!" sung at each of the 15 stages, declares that if God had discontinued his wonders at that moment, "It would have been enough."

Listening to Thursday's "Guilty!" verdict and then hearing, moments later, that the Trump campaign's donation platform had crashed due to the surge, it occurred to me that many Americans were declaring "Dayenu!" with their checkbook, saying, "Enough!"

I passed my "Dayenu!" point at a much earlier stage of Biden's weaponization of the Justice Department. While I was disgusted by the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022, over a document dispute, it was the following year, the famous Fulton County Jail mugshot on Aug. 24, 2023, that did it for me.

Though supporting Trump in 2016 and 2020, I had decided to back Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary, not because I had bought into the MSM's hoaxes, but because I considered the obstacles too formidable a mountain to climb, even for Trump.

The mugshot was my "Dayenu!" point, when the United States was transformed into a banana republic. In a "Dayenu!" spirit of Enough-ness I decided to back Trump, win or lose, the next day writing my first check to support his campaign.

Polls show many Americans reaching the "Dayenu!" point. Whether due to border issues and the massive influx of illegals, or inflation wrecking family budgets, or foreign policy disasters, or especially the corruption of justice, Americans are waking up and shouting, "Enough!"

Last week's Politico article pointing to Democratic Party elites freaking out at Biden's slender chances of re-election may be read as an acknowledgment that Americans have reached their own "Enough!" point. Most frightening to Politico is the number of new Trump supporters coming from traditional Democratic Party voting blocs. They, too, it seems, have seen enough.

Enough fake news!

Enough hoaxes!

Enough corrupt prosecutors and judges!

This week, with Bragg's kangaroo court reaching a guilty verdict after being presided over by the obscenely biased Judge Merchan, many voters newly arriving at their own "Dayenu!" point, having seen enough.

No song writer am I, but here are a few lines of my 15-stanza "Dayenu!" song of support for President Trump, recounting the Deep State evils leading fair-minded Americans of integrity to declare "Enough!"

First stanza: Had Hillary financed the spurious Steele dossier, but Schiff had not lied about proof of Russian collusion – Dayenu! (It would have been enough!)

Second stanza: Had Schiff lied about proof of Russian collusion, but the media had not enthusiastically joined the hoax instead of aggressively investigating his spurious claim – Dayenu! ("It would have been enough!)

The list goes on, each stanza adding a new outrage, each eliciting the "Dayenu!" refrain, "Enough!"

Here are my final five stanzas, the American spirit of "Enough-ness!" reaching a crescendo, disgrace upon disgrace staining America forever:

Stanza 11: Had 51 intelligence officers lied before the 2020 debate about Hunter's laptop, but Joe Biden had not parroted the lie to hide his influence peddling and corruption – Dayenu! (It would have been enough!)

Stanza 12: Had Joe Biden parroted the lie to hide his influence peddling and corruption, but the government had not lied about January 6 being an insurrection and sought to cover up the killing of unarmed Ashli Babbitt – Dayenu! (It would have been enough!)

Stanza 13: Had the government lied about January 6 being an insurrection and sought to cover up the killing of unarmed Ashli Babbitt, but the FBI had not raided Mar-a-Lago over a document dispute, dishonestly arranging a prop photo of the documents – Dayenu! (It would have been enough!)

Stanza 14: Had the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago over a document dispute, dishonestly arranging a prop photo of the documents, but corrupt Judge Engoron not fined Trump $354 million for the victimless supposed crime of over-estimating his assets – Dayenu! (It would have been enough!)

Stanza 15: Had corrupt Judge Engoron fined Trump $354 million for the victimless supposed crime of over-estimating his assets, but a biased New York jury had not returned a verdict of guilty in the hush money trial presided over by corrupt Judge Merchan – Dayenu! (It would have been enough!)

More stanzas could have been added, of course. The "Just-drink-bleach" hoax. The "Bloodbath-if-not-elected" hoax. The "Dictator-from-Day-One" hoax.

These and countless more distortions serve to remind that, without the active participation of a shameless legacy media, such lies could never have gained traction.

The good news? Americans have seen enough of Biden's dismantling of democracy through political show trials aimed at tightening their Pharaoh-like grip on their political opponent, the very one whom they fraudulently declare will destroy democracy if elected.

Americans are reaching the "Dayenu!" point.

Enough is enough!

