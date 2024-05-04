A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ScandalsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Epstein's 'black book' with 221 additional high-profile names being sold to secret bidder

Reportedly found on street in 1990s

Published May 4, 2024 at 3:07pm
Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton

(NEW YORK POST) – Jeffrey Epstein is going to name names – again. A mysterious “black book” believed to belong to the late pedophile financier, which revealed the names and addresses of 221 previously undisclosed people, is going up for auction – and bidders are being assured that their identities will be kept secret.

It could fetch up to $200,000 – or more, the auction house owner told the Daily Beast, which first reported the story.

The book was reportedly found on Fifth Avenue in the East Village by a female musician in the 1990s, but how it came to be there remains unclear to this day.

