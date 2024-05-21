Every breath you take could fill your nose and throat with invisible plastics

(STUDY FINDS) -- Every breath you take could be full of invisible plastic particles invading your body. Now, scientists in Australia know where this plastic pollution is building up in our bodies.

A groundbreaking study by a team at the University of Technology Sydney reveals a concern far more intimate and invisible than smog or smoke: microplastics and nanoplastics, tiny particles that regularly infiltrate the human respiratory tract. These findings, documented in the journal Environmental Advances, could have significant implications for public health.

First, we need to break down what exactly is entering the human body. Microplastics are tiny plastic fragments, less than five millimeters in size, often from the breakdown of larger plastic waste. Nanoplastics are even smaller, measuring between one and 100 nanometers. Both can be released into the environment from a variety of sources, including cosmetics, clothing, and larger plastic debris.

