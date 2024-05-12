Ex-U.S. prosecutor makes bold prediction about Michael Cohen

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former federal prosecutor Jon Sale forecasted on Friday that former President Donald Trump’s previous attorney Michael Cohen is not going to be the final witness against him because he will not be “good.”

Trump faces 34 felony counts of allegedly falsifying business documents in relation to reimbursing Cohen, who is set to be a key witness testifying against him starting Monday, for $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Sale said on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that prosecutors like to begin and end with what he referred to as “a good witness,” citing this preference for his prediction that Cohen will not be the final witness the prosecution calls to testify.

“If you look at David Pecker, the first witness, frequently the prosecution wants to start off with a good witness and end with a good witness,” Sale said. “So I don’t think that Michael Cohen’s going to be the last witness. But I think what they’re concerned about is that he testify to a point where, like Stormy Daniels did, where he demonstrates that he is so biased that he might not have told the truth.”

“But let’s wait to see,” he added. “Let’s wait to see and hear his testimony. Let me say, the whole world is watching this case, and I think that we need to be sure that Donald Trump, whatever you think about him, gets a fair trial.”

Pecker indicated in his testimony that he did not perceive Cohen as reliable, agreeing he was “prone to exaggeration.” Cohen has persistently attacked Trump on social media, including referring to him as “VonShitzenpants.”

Trump’s former attorney also recently went on TikTok, where the former president’s current attorney Todd Blanche said he donned a shirt with a picture of Trump behind bars and announced that he was running for Congress. Judge Juan Merchan on Friday requested that prosecutors tell Cohen that “the judge is asking him to refrain making any more statements.”

Trump’s gag order bars him from making public statements regarding witnesses in the trial, which include Cohen and Daniels, both of whom have continuously discussed the case on social media and criticized Trump. Merchan in March denied Trump’s request to block Daniels, as well as Cohen, from testifying.

The porn star admitted she hates Trump under cross-examination.

Merchan denied Blanche’s motion for a mistrial Tuesday after Daniels’ testimony, which the defense attorney claimed was ”unduly prejudicial.” The judge indicated he will tell the jury only to take into account a limited portion of her testimony.

