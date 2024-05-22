'Eyes filled with raw terror': Video shows Hamas abduction of female IDF spotters on Oct. 7

(JNS) -- The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced on Wednesday morning that they would be releasing a video later in the evening of Hamas terrorists abducting female Israel Defense Forces spotters on Oct. 7.

Footage taken by body cameras of the terrorists reveals the violence and trauma experienced by five of the seven spotters captured alive from the Nahal Oz base. Another 15 field observers serving at the base were murdered during the attack.

Harrowing Video Released: Nahal Oz Abduction Reveals Terror Faced by Captive Female Observers The parents of the five female observers kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base, who remain in Hamas captivity, decided today (Wednesday, May 22nd), to release the video footage of their… pic.twitter.com/4iZu6Bd673 — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) May 22, 2024

The video running time is 3 minutes and 10 seconds. It was edited and censored to exclude the most disturbing scenes, including the bodies of those murdered at Nahal Oz and inside the bomb shelter from where the soldiers were initially taken.

