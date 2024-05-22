A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

'Eyes filled with raw terror': Video shows Hamas abduction of female IDF spotters on Oct. 7

'Violent, humiliating, and traumatizing treatment the girls endured on the day of their abduction'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 22, 2024 at 9:17am
Screenshot from video of Hamas terrorists capturing female IDF observers during the Oct. 7 attack. (Courtesy: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/X.)

Screenshot from video of Hamas terrorists capturing female IDF observers during the Oct. 7 attack. (Courtesy: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/X.)

(JNS) -- The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced on Wednesday morning that they would be releasing a video later in the evening of Hamas terrorists abducting female Israel Defense Forces spotters on Oct. 7.

Footage taken by body cameras of the terrorists reveals the violence and trauma experienced by five of the seven spotters captured alive from the Nahal Oz base. Another 15 field observers serving at the base were murdered during the attack.

The video running time is 3 minutes and 10 seconds. It was edited and censored to exclude the most disturbing scenes, including the bodies of those murdered at Nahal Oz and inside the bomb shelter from where the soldiers were initially taken.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Eyes filled with raw terror': Video shows Hamas abduction of female IDF spotters on Oct. 7
Grandma braves sharks, jellyfish in 17-hour swim to remote island
L.A.'s Jane Fonda Day gets moved after outrage from Vietnamese American lawmakers
Cutting-edge plasma treatment promises quicker comebacks from Achilles injuries
Vivid nightmares could signal onset of lupus, other autoimmune diseases
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×