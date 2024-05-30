Fani Willis accused of violating same RICO law under which she's charged Trump

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is orchestrating one of the Democrats' lawfare cases against President Donald Trump – an organized crime case alleging his comments and plans to fight for victory in the 2020 presidential race rose to the level of conspiracy and such.

She charged Trump, and more than a dozen others, under a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute.

Now, a new report confirms, she's facing accusations she violated the same law.

A report in The Federalist documents the "explosive allegations" that have appeared in a RICO lawsuit filed by state Rep. Mesha Mainor.

Her legal action targets Willis and Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., a lawyer.

"Mainor accuses Willis and Arrington of a bribery scheme, alleging that the commissioner — who helps oversee the budget of the DA's office — used his influence to get a cushy plea deal for a client who was accused of stalking Mainor and that Willis' office played along. Mainor accuses both defendants as well as the Fulton County Ethics Board of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in O.C.G.A. §16-14-4. She also accuses Willis and Arrington, in their individual and official capacities, of 'intentional infliction of emotional distress,'" the report outlines.

It's just the latest thundercloud on the horizon for Willis, who already is facing a state legislative investigation of her work, a possible contempt citation from Congress, a lawsuit over her response about her records, claims she illegally recorded a telephone call, and more.

She made headlines when a defendant in the Trump case found out, and revealed, she hired her paramour, at a cost of nearly $700,000 to taxpayers, to work on her case against Trump.

She's also facing an appellate court review of the trial court's ruling that allowed her to stay on the case, despite her "tremendous lapse in judgment" and the aura of "mendacity" around the case.

The Federalist reported the latest trouble for Willis developed when Mainor ran for a seat on the Atlanta City Council in 2019, before she was ultimately elected to Georgia’s House as the representative for District 56 in 2020.

The report explained a businessman, Corwin Monson, had acted as a volunteer for her campaign, but she had to terminate him for "unruly, belligerent behavior."

Then, the report said, Monson allegedly began talking Mainor, even leaving threatening voicemails. He even "showed up at her home" to propose marriage, even though they never had engaged in any kind of romantic relationship, the complaint charges.

Monson eventually was cited for trespass and Mainor filed a temporary protective order, which Monson allegedly violated, resulting in his arrest and later indictment for aggravated stalking.

That's when Monson hired Arrington as his defense counsel, the report said. That's when the complications started appearing as Arrington "unduly influenced the criminal proceedings" and "is said to have used his influence to broker a plea deal favorable to Monson," the report said.

Willis took office shortly later and when Mainor filed an ethics complaint against Arrington, a local station obtained jailhouse recordings in which Arrington "who knew he was being recorded, seems to boast about his relationship and influence with the DA’s office and is heard claiming, 'I can get the DA to agree to a misdemeanor plea, but she [Judge Ellerbe] might not accept it.'"

The RICO complaint charges that "Arrington commits bribery when he releases money to the district attorney’s office in exchange for preferential treatment when he is working as a criminal defense attorney" and that "Willis engaged in bribery when she gave Commissioner Arrington and Monson, his client, preferential treatment under the law."

Subsequent developments included Monson violating a bond, being held in the Fulton County jail, pleading "no contest" to felony stalking and being released on probation.

The report said Mainor reported he "went right back to stalking her."

Stunningly, Monson even was on the ballot against Mainor in a primary for her state legislative seat.

He lost.

