FBI confirms it's starting its election censorship campaign again

The FBI was a key player in the campaign to suppress accurate but very damaging information about Joe Biden in the 2020 election season.

All those salacious scandals and for-profit international business schemes in that laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden? All true, and all described by the FBI, falsely, as Russian disinformation.

One polling after the vote suggested that scandal alone could have cost President Trump the election.

Now the FBI is at it again.

A report at The Federalist revealed that Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, confirmed that federal agencies such as the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have restarted their discussions with Big Tech to suppress information they don't like.

"According to NextGov/FCW, this coordination will focus on 'removing disinformation on their sites as the November presidential election nears,'" the report said.

Whether the government can do what it did, and is doing again, remains an open question pending right now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The report said an FBI representative confirmed to the publication the resumption of censorship instructions to social media companies.

"The FBI remains committed to combatting foreign malign influence operations, including in connection with our elections. That effort includes sharing specific foreign threat information with state and local election officials and private sector companies when appropriate and rigorously consistent with the law," the FBI claimed to the publication.

The report noted CISA was less forthcoming, declining to comment on the issue.

The report noted neither agency identified specific companies they have in their bull's-eye.

Nor would they define what is "disinformation."

"For example, the Biden administration pressured social media companies to censor COVID-related posts they deemed to be 'misinformation' shortly after coming into power, even if such posts contained information that is factually true," the report said.

Regarding the 2020 election, the report explained, the FBI pushed its censorship by "flagging posts" for social media companies to target.

It just claimed they were worthy of being censored.

House Republicans reported just months ago CISA's censorship scheming was wider than previously thought.

"According to that analysis, CISA — along with the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) — colluded with Stanford University to pressure Big Tech companies into censoring what they claimed to be 'disinformation' during the 2020 election."

The censorship industry included the Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), which included a wide range of so-called "disinformation" activists.

