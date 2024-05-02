A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

FDA says multistate E. coli outbreak tied to walnuts

At least a dozen people have been sickened

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 2:01pm

(Pexels)

(FOX BUSINESS) – A multistate outbreak of E. coli infections tied to walnuts has sickened at least a dozen people, seven of whom have been hospitalized. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials to investigate the outbreak of infections that have been linked to organic walnuts from Gibson Farms Inc. of Hollister, California.

The walnuts were distributed in bulk bins to multiple natural food and co-op stores in over a dozen states. However, officials said that some stores may have repackaged the bulk walnut halves and pieces into plastic clamshells or bags.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

About 10 people have been interviewed by state and local health officials. All of them confirmed that they ate walnuts in the week before becoming ill, the FDA said. Additionally, almost all of them reported buying organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores, federal health officials continued.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







FDA says multistate E. coli outbreak tied to walnuts
CDC says over a dozen cats died after drinking raw milk from cows infected with bird flu
Potatoes retain USDA classification as vegetable, not grain, in bipartisan effort
Biden unveils $3 billion for push to replace all lead pipes in 10 years
Productivity data delivers more bad news about Biden's economy
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×