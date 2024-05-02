FDA says multistate E. coli outbreak tied to walnuts

(FOX BUSINESS) – A multistate outbreak of E. coli infections tied to walnuts has sickened at least a dozen people, seven of whom have been hospitalized. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials to investigate the outbreak of infections that have been linked to organic walnuts from Gibson Farms Inc. of Hollister, California.

The walnuts were distributed in bulk bins to multiple natural food and co-op stores in over a dozen states. However, officials said that some stores may have repackaged the bulk walnut halves and pieces into plastic clamshells or bags.

About 10 people have been interviewed by state and local health officials. All of them confirmed that they ate walnuts in the week before becoming ill, the FDA said. Additionally, almost all of them reported buying organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores, federal health officials continued.

