Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417

(UPI) – A New Zealand auction house said a single feather from an extinct huia bird became the most expensive feather in the world when it sold for $28,417. Webb's Auction House said the feather had been expected to sell for up to $1,800, but shattered expectations – as well as the previous record, which was set by a feather from a bird of the same species when it sold for $5,150 in 2010.

The huia bird was considered sacred by the Māori people, and their feathers would adorn the headpieces of chiefs and their families.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The huia bird was considered sacred by the Māori people, and their feathers would adorn the headpieces of chiefs and their families. The last confirmed sighting of a huia bird was in 1907, although unconfirmed sightings were reported over the course of the ensuing 30 years.

Read the full story ›