DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM

Feather from extinct bird sells for record-breaking $28,417

Huia bird was considered sacred by the Māori people

Published May 24, 2024 at 12:19pm
Extinct huia bird (video screenshot)

Extinct huia bird

(UPI) – A New Zealand auction house said a single feather from an extinct huia bird became the most expensive feather in the world when it sold for $28,417. Webb's Auction House said the feather had been expected to sell for up to $1,800, but shattered expectations – as well as the previous record, which was set by a feather from a bird of the same species when it sold for $5,150 in 2010.

The huia bird was considered sacred by the Māori people, and their feathers would adorn the headpieces of chiefs and their families. The last confirmed sighting of a huia bird was in 1907, although unconfirmed sightings were reported over the course of the ensuing 30 years.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







