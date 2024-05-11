Federal court: Teachers in 1 state can teach CRT, but can't make students 'adopt, affirm, or profess' it

(LEGAL INSURRECTION) – In a preliminary ruling, a federal court has blocked the state of Arkansas from taking action against two public school teachers for teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) while their lawsuit challenging the anti-indoctrination provision of Arkansas’ LEARNS Act (“Section 16”) plays out.

The state may, however, discipline those teachers for compelling a student to “adopt, affirm, or profess” a belief in CRT, U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky ruled earlier this week.

Two students joined the teachers as plaintiffs in the litigation over Section 16, which prohibits the promotion of “teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies such as Critical Race Theory … that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law.”

