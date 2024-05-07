Federal judge postpones Trump's classified records trial indefinitely

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump’s classified records trial stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation has been postponed indefinitely, Fox News has learned.

The trial was set to begin on May 20, but U.S. district judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon postponed that date Tuesday.

Trump was charged out of Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified materials. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges from Smith’s probe, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

