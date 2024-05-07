A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND

Federal judge postpones Trump's classified records trial indefinitely

Trial from Jack Smith probe was set to begin May 20

Published May 7, 2024 at 5:27pm

President Donald J. Trump gives a fist pump to the press Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former President Trump’s classified records trial stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation has been postponed indefinitely, Fox News has learned.

The trial was set to begin on May 20, but U.S. district judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon postponed that date Tuesday.

Trump was charged out of Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified materials. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges from Smith’s probe, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

×