Federal judges blacklist Columbia law students

Extremists who support the Hamas terror against Israel have launched protests – against Israel – at campuses nationwide.

They've taken over property, buildings, and more. They've force schools to change their class procedures, and in the case of Columbia University forced the school to call off a graduation ceremony.

There, there have been arrests and vandalism.

Now the bill for the behavior – at least some of it – is coming due.

The Free Beacon reports 13 federal judges have announced they no longer will hire law clerks from Columbia College or Columbia Law School.

The report said the judges cited an "explosion of student disruptions" as well as the "virulent spread of anti-Semitism" there.

Orchestrating the statement were 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch and Matthew Solomson, of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Their letter to Columbia president Minouche Shafik explained they will not hire "anyone who joins the Columbia University community – whether as undergraduates or as law students – beginning with the entering class of 2024."

The letter explained the judges' opinion that, "Freedom of speech protects protests, not trespass, and certainly not acts or threats of violence or terrorism. It has become clear that Columbia applies double standards when it comes to free speech and student misconduct."

Also signing were Alan Albright, who hears the nation's patent cases, Stephen Vaden, on the U.S. Court of International Trade, and Matthew Kacsmaryk, a district judge who suspended "approval" of the abortion drug mifepristone.

It apparently is the first time such a statement has come from more than two judges.

The report said the letter comes a week after students violently took over Columbia's main administrative building, Hamilton Hall.

The report noted the obvious: That up for discussion now will be the "value" of an Ivy League university diploma.

It noted statistics guru Nate Silver pointed out, "Recent events demonstrate that ideological homogeneity throughout the entire institution of Columbia has destroyed its ability to train future leaders of a pluralistic and intellectually diverse country."

Robert Kraft, a longtime Columbia patron, has announced he cannot in good conscience now donate to the school that is filled with "virulent hate" and other billionaires also have dropped their support of the school, the report said.

"As judges who hire law clerks every year to serve in the federal judiciary, we have lost confidence in Columbia as an institution of higher education," the judges wrote. "Columbia has instead become an incubator of bigotry."

