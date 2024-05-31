Film producer pre-blames next possible 'Star Wars' flop on male fans

(BREITBART) – Notorious franchise-killer and Disney’s Lucasfilm Princess Kathleen Kennedy appears to already be blaming her next Star Wars flop on male Star Wars fans.

Here’s what’s next for those of you still dumb enough to care about Star Wars… The Acolyte, a $180 million Disney+ streaming series which premiers next week, and I swear I’m not making any of this up [emphasis added]: “The Acolyte embraces what some people call ‘New Star Wars,’ reports the far-left New York Times, “an era defined by diversity and expansion beyond the Skywalker saga, which started with Disney’s purchase of the franchise in 2012.”

In the show, the star is “a dreadlocked warrior who has a complicated relationship with a Jedi master [and] Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”) plays the lesbian leader of a regal coven of witches,” the report adds. “In one of her most action-oriented roles since “The Matrix,” Carrie-Anne Moss plays a steely Jedi named Master Indara.”

