'You were filming the wrong person': Fed-up mom pounces on 'peeping Tom' outside dressing room

(FOX NEWS) -- A Colorado mother was not going to let an alleged peeping Tom escape after she says she caught him watching her change in a department store fitting room.

The incident happened May 11 in Lakewood, Michelle Chandler told local FOX31. The unnamed mall store reportedly offers dressing rooms for both men and women in the same area. Chandler said she was trying on a possible Mother's Day outfit when she noticed someone's feet smelled bad.

US: Colorado mother, Michelle Chandler put an alleged peeping Tom in a headlock after she says she saw the man’s cell phone pointed at her in a dressing room. pic.twitter.com/2AyJyzqWAq — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) May 18, 2024

"As I went to take these pants off, I bent down, and I looked over, and I saw men's shoes, socks and his phone pointing right at me," the mother of five told the TV station. "I grabbed him, threw him on the ground, put my knee in his back and held his head down."

