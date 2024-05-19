A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'You were filming the wrong person': Fed-up mom pounces on 'peeping Tom' outside dressing room

'I grabbed him, threw him on the ground, put my knee in his back and held his head down'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 19, 2024 at 4:55pm

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Colorado mother was not going to let an alleged peeping Tom escape after she says she caught him watching her change in a department store fitting room.

The incident happened May 11 in Lakewood, Michelle Chandler told local FOX31. The unnamed mall store reportedly offers dressing rooms for both men and women in the same area. Chandler said she was trying on a possible Mother's Day outfit when she noticed someone's feet smelled bad.

"As I went to take these pants off, I bent down, and I looked over, and I saw men's shoes, socks and his phone pointing right at me," the mother of five told the TV station. "I grabbed him, threw him on the ground, put my knee in his back and held his head down."

Read the full story ›

