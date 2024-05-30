Firefighter charged with causing forest fires that killed 137 people

(BREITBART) – Chilean authorities arrested 22-year-old volunteer firefighter Francisco Mondaca and former forestry official Franco Pinto over the weekend after prosecutors charged the men with causing massive fires in February that left 137 dead and over 16,000 homeless in central Chile.

Chile declared a state of emergency in February after the appearance of over 100 fires in the central Valparaíso region that caused widespread devastation. President Gabriel Boric described the situation as the worst tragedy in Chile since 2010, when a magnitude-8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami left over 500 dead and thousands injured in the South American nation.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

While several media reports published at the time attributed the cause of the “wildfires” to a drought and climate change, Chilean authorities launched an extensive and still-ongoing investigation to determine the cause and origin of the deadly fires.

Read the full story ›