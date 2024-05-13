Flawed DEI research cited by 51 federal agencies

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Questionable research claiming benefits to “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” in corporations has been cited by at least 51 federal government entities, according to a College Fix analysis.

A Department of Labor Employee Security Benefits Administration rule expanding the use of “environmental, social, and governance criteria,” for retirement fund managers is just one example of how a series of papers from McKinsey and Company have been used to justify DEI initiatives.

The Biden administration’s proposal cited two studies by McKinsey and Company that claim diverse leadership is associated with higher profits.

