BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Flawed DEI research cited by 51 federal agencies

Questionable research has proliferated across U.S. government

Published May 13, 2024 at 5:06pm

Joe Biden poses for a selfie with a group of cadets as he departs Falcon Stadium following the U.S. Air Force Commencement ceremony, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Questionable research claiming benefits to “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” in corporations has been cited by at least 51 federal government entities, according to a College Fix analysis.

A Department of Labor Employee Security Benefits Administration rule expanding the use of “environmental, social, and governance criteria,” for retirement fund managers is just one example of how a series of papers from McKinsey and Company have been used to justify DEI initiatives.

The Biden administration’s proposal cited two studies by McKinsey and Company that claim diverse leadership is associated with higher profits.

Read the full story ›

