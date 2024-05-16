A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE

Food giant CEO unsure when nation's collapsing beef herd will reverse

Ranches pressured to offload cattle due to high grain costs, drought

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:00pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King spoke at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in Toronto on Wednesday, expressing much uncertainty about when U.S. ranchers will rebuild tight cattle herds meaningfully.

Reuters was the first to report King's comments at BMO's farm conference. He stated ranchers had been pressured in recent years to offload cattle due to high grain costs and drought, which, in return, sent the nation's beef cattle herd plunging to the lowest in more than half a century.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

King provided some encouraging news, citing slightly lower grain costs and improved grazing conditions in the Midwest as factors in increasing the US herd. However, he noted that a high-interest rate environment is a significant headwind.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Food giant CEO unsure when nation's collapsing beef herd will reverse
City spending $5 million per year giving 'regimented doses' of alcohol to homeless addicts
NIH quietly altered definition for gain-of-function research on its website
State's largest school district doesn't have to allow opt-outs of LGBT teachings
Parents' rights group warns about new disciplinary technique sweeping the nation
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×