Forget 'Never Trumpers': More voters now say they'll never vote for Biden

By Robert Schmad

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden has a new problem cropping up in polling data: more Americans now dismiss even the possibility of voting for him.

Among likely voters living in six key swing states, 51% say there’s “not really any chance” they’d vote for Biden, compared to just 46% saying the same thing about former President Donald Trump, according to a May poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College. The trend of more voters vowing never to vote for Biden than Trump extends beyond just one poll, with three polls stretching between November 2023 and April all finding more never-Biden voters than never-Trump voters, the Washington Post reported.

The American voter’s refusal to even consider voting for Biden is a reversal of the situation during the 2020 election. when voters consistently reported that they would never vote for Trump at higher rates than they did for Biden, according to the Post.

Both candidates have seen considerable protest votes despite running in virtually uncontested primaries.

Options other than Biden have gotten significant support in a number of Democratic primaries, including in the swing states of Nevada, Michigan and North Carolina. Similarly, Nikki Haley continues to attract double-digit support in Republican presidential primaries despite having dropped out of the race months ago, CNN reported.

With the election only four months out, polling paints a dire picture for the president’s reelection prospects.

Biden had an approval rating of just 38.7% as of May 17, making him less popular at this point in his presidency than every president since Harry Truman, according to FiveThirtyEight’s running average of polls. Trump has also repeatedly polled ahead of Biden in the key battleground states that are likely to decide the election.

The New York Times poll surveyed 4,097 registered voters across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points for likely voters.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

