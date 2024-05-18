Former CDC director: Many young people were 'quite ill' from mRNA shots

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – In a new interview on News Nation with Chris Cuomo, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that many young, healthy people suffered “significant side effects” from COVID mRNA shots. Some people never had COVID but were sick from the shots. Redfield said we have to “acknowledge” that. Some became “quite ill.”

The shots should only be given to the most vulnerable, but health agencies didn’t want to speak out for fear of being “canceled.”

“There’s so much credibility lost in the public science groups, NIH, FDA, CDC because I think there was lack of really just transparency,” Redfield told former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

