Former church employee allegedly steals $775,000 from parish operating account

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A former employee of a Florida church has reportedly stolen $775,000 from its parish operating account over the last five months.

Christ the King Catholic Church, located in Tampa, is believed to have had money stolen from its parish account while the church is undergoing a construction project in the hopes of building a new youth center.

The Rev. Len Plazewski, pastor of Christ the King Church, told Tampa Bay 10 News on Monday that several factors contributed to concealing the stolen funds, including the construction project.

