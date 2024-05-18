(VALUETAINMENT) – The French Pacific territory of New Caledonia entered its fourth consecutive day of riots and civic unrest on Friday as local citizens violently protest new voting reforms, prompting France to declare a state of emergency and deploy additional security forces. As French military personnel work to quell the uprisings that have already killed five people and injured hundreds more, government officials are tightening restrictions on social media apps and blaming outside influence from Azerbaijan and Russia for instigating the conflict.

The violence in New Caledonia, a small archipelago east of Australia that has been controlled by France since 1853, began earlier this week when the French government passed legislation to extend voting rights in the territory to all citizens who have lived there for more than 10 years. Among local political factions that campaign for the territory to become independent, this move has been seen as a way to dilute the electoral power of the indigenous Kanak people.

Initial clashes between angry anti-French protesters and local police quickly grew into large-scale violence, resulting in the deaths of three Kanaks and at least two police officers. By Thursday night, 214 people had been arrested and dozens were injured amid a rash of looting and arson. French media outlets report that cars, factories, homes, and at least one police station have been burned, and gun violence is increasing.

