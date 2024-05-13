'Frightening': 2 psychologists claim it's TRUMP with mental problem

Amid all the evidence developing of Joe Biden's mental decline, two leftists who long have been activists against President Trump, spreading information about him even though they've never had him as a patient, or encountered him in any other clinical setting, say he's the one with the "frightening" problem, as the Daily Mail described it.

They have claimed that Trump's cognition will "decline," and his "personality trait" will get worse.

The two are John Gartner, who online calls himself a member of "The Resistance" against President Trump. He describes how he was "sounding the alarm" about Trump "every day."

He has imputed to Trump the belief "that he has some type of God-like powers" and charges he's showing "gross signs of dementia."

He's petitioned for Trump's removal from office as far back as 2017.

The other is Harry Segal, a professor at Cornell University who also has campaigned against President Trump since he first was elected.

He also has claimed there's a "cognitive decline" and warned that's "another layer of danger on top of an already erratic, mentally challenged person."

Voters seem to be in blatant conflict with the two "analysts," as polls show Trump leading Biden in most swing states and by significant numbers in other locations, as the 2024 race heats up.

The psychologists insist Trump's "confusion about reality" would make it so that he would need to be removed from office soon.

Trump, in fact, during his first campaign, "aced" a cognitive test and volunteered to take one a third time if Joe Biden would be there to take it, too.

The two, and others, have deliberately ignored the Goldwater rule among analysts, brought about when they lashed out at the mental capabilities of then-candidate Barry Goldwater a generation ago. The rule calls for psychologists to refrain from diagnosing a man they have not met.

Their opinion apparently is supposed to be considered because, according to the Mail, they are "professional psychologists."

Gartner claims, "I always say to people: Look at Donald Trump right now, because that's the best Donald Trump you're ever going to see because dementia is a deteriorating illness and his rate of deterioration is accelerating,"

The two also claim that the media are refusing to cover their opinions.

"I don't know what it will take for the mainstream press to actually ask the question, 'Is there something wrong with Trump's brain?'" Gartner suggested. "I think, even if he was caught wandering down Fifth Avenue in his pajamas, they wouldn't ask the question."

Segal claims Trump's condition doesn't get better.

"We're going to see ... an interaction between the cognitive decline and the personality disorder, both of which are severe diagnoses for anybody, and this is for somebody who never should have been in power in the first place," he said.

Segal diagnosed Trump has having "phonemic paraphasia," even though he's never had Trump as a patient.

The big problem with Trump, Gartner wants the public to believe, is that he has cognitive decline but doesn't recognize that he has cognitive decline.

Regarding Biden, his profound mental lapses are a matter of videotape and public record. He's even been described as "diminished" by a special counsel investigating the evidence that he willfully took and kept classified government documents without any authority.

Polls show recently that three in four voters have either major or moderate concerns about the 81-year-old Biden's mental faculties.

These two are not the only individuals who claim expertise who are carrying cases of what has become known as "Trump Derangement Syndrome," an irrational fear of and opposition to Trump.

WND has reported multiple times on the campaigning by Bandy X. Lee, a "forensic psychiatrist" who unleashed a book called "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President."

She repeatedly has demanded use of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

At the same time, she said she has no concerns about Biden's mental lapses.

The report special counsel Robert Hur released on Biden on Feb. 8 said Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen” at his home and office. However, Hur said he would not seek charges because Biden would appear to a jury to be an “elderly man with a poor memory” and because his “diminished faculties” make it less likely he intentionally violated the law.

The Hur report said Biden “did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended … and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began.” The report also stated: “He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

The American Psychiatric Association adopted the Goldwater rule after a group of partisan Democratic psychology professionals declared that 1964 Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater was “psychologically unfit to be president.”



