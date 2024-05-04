Fundraiser for hero fraternity who protected fallen flag ends with insane amount of money

(OUTKICK) – The GoFundMe for the UNC heroes is over, and it raised some massive stacks of cash. A group of North Carolina students went viral for protecting a fallen flag on campus from an anti-Israel mob. It was an incredible moment, and a great reminder there are plenty of great young Americans out there.

In response to the frat bros holding the line, a GoFundMe was established to throw them a massive party. Well, something tells me the party is going to be insane.

The GoFundMe closed at the start of Friday morning, and it ended with a staggering $516,672 raised to throw the young men the party of a lifetime. That's roughly 25,800 cases of Miller Lite for the young heroes. Yeah, I think that should get the job done a few times over.

