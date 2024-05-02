Gaetz calls for investigation of CIA over bombshell confession by contractor

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has contacted the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government asking for an investigation of the CIA over a bombshell confession by a contractor, actually a former contractor, according to the intel agency.

WND had reported on a video obtained by O'Keefe Media Group of Amjad Fseisi, a "project manager reportedly working in Cyber Operations for the CIA, also an NSA contractor trusted with top-secret information."

In that video, Fseisi admits multiple federal intelligence agencies withheld information from Donald Trump when he was president.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Now The Gateway Pundit has posted online a letter from Gaetz to Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the select subcommittee, insisting that the "evidence that American intelligence agencies withheld intelligence from President Donald Trump before and during his presidency" should be reviewed.

"Given that the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has broad jurisdiction to investigate the role of executive branch agencies in investigating American citizens, any unconstitutional, illegal, or unethical activities by said agencies as well as any other related violations of the civil liberties of the citizens of the United States, I am formally requesting that the weaponization subcommittee open a formal investigation into the concerning actions allegedly perpetrated by the intelligence community against President Trump as exhibited in the video footage that has been uncovered by James O'Keefe and O'Keefe Media," Gaetz wrote.

Did the CIA withhold information from Trump when he was president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (309 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

The CIA was trying to extricate itself from the controversy, O'Keefe reported.

He obtained a statement from the agency that claimed, "These claims about CIA are absolutely false and ridiculous. CIA is a resolutely apolitical institution that provides intelligence support to policymakers including the President of the United States, irrespective of who occupies the office. We are a foreign intelligence focused Agency and do not monitor the former President. The individual making these allegations is a former contractor who does not represent CIA."

The report (Beware of highly offensive language that is included):

BREAKING – EXPOSING THE CIA: “So the agencies kind of, like, all got together and said, we’re not gonna tell Trump…Director of the CIA would keep [information from Trump]…” A project manager working in Cyber Operations for the @CIA and an @NSAGov contractor with top-secret… pic.twitter.com/TXq8ZjJEBq — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 1, 2024

The concerns are that Fseisi, reported to be a program manager working in Cyber Operations for the CIA and an NSA contractor with top-secret clearance, on video implicated the highest levels of the intelligence agencies.

He said, "There are certain people that would…give him a high-level overview but never give him any details. You know why? Because he’ll leak those details…He’s a Russian asset. He’s owned by the f----- Russians."

The Gateway Pundit noted the bombshell supports earlier reporting by Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag, investigative reporters who earlier revealed the American intel community for illegally spying on Trump when he was a candidate.

BREAKING: I’m formally calling on the @Weaponization Subcommittee to immediately launch an investigation into @OKeefeMedia Group’s bombshell report containing video evidence that American intelligence agencies withheld intelligence from President Donald Trump before & during his… https://t.co/2vUZPkBsQ2 pic.twitter.com/lMG0ZdQXvJ — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 1, 2024

The report (Beware of highly offensive language that is included):

BREAKING – EXPOSING THE CIA: “So the agencies kind of, like, all got together and said, we’re not gonna tell Trump…Director of the CIA would keep [information from Trump]…” A project manager working in Cyber Operations for the @CIA and an @NSAGov contractor with top-secret… pic.twitter.com/TXq8ZjJEBq — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 1, 2024



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!