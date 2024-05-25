The Gaza War has become a war on Jewish books and authors

(NEW YORK POST) – Jewish author Talia Carner thought she’d seen the worst after hundreds of anti-Semitic trolls review-bombed her new novel a few months back in retaliation for a pro-Israel video she posted on Instagram in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel last Oct. 7.

But Carner was shocked anew earlier this month after discovering her name on a now-viral “Is your fav author a zionist?” Google doc, which attempted to blacklist authors they believed were either supportive of Israel – or had failed to condemn the nation in the wake of its ongoing war in Gaza. The spreadsheet’s level of detail, comprehensiveness and unbridled malice was chilling.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It included not only source links but color-coding that ranked each author’s level of allegiance, or opposition, to the Jewish state. The document’s creator, an X user named Amina, called on readers to boycott both “Pro-Israel/Zionist” authors like Carner, as well as writers who’ve yet to take a stand on Israel “until more evidence is out.”

Read the full story ›