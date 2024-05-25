A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel U.S.GLOBAL INSECURITY

The Gaza War has become a war on Jewish books and authors

Viral spreadsheet had chilling level of detail, comprehensiveness, unbridled malice

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 25, 2024 at 4:54pm

(NEW YORK POST) – Jewish author Talia Carner thought she’d seen the worst after hundreds of anti-Semitic trolls review-bombed her new novel a few months back in retaliation for a pro-Israel video she posted on Instagram in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel last Oct. 7.

But Carner was shocked anew earlier this month after discovering her name on a now-viral “Is your fav author a zionist?” Google doc, which attempted to blacklist authors they believed were either supportive of Israel – or had failed to condemn the nation in the wake of its ongoing war in Gaza. The spreadsheet’s level of detail, comprehensiveness and unbridled malice was chilling.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It included not only source links but color-coding that ranked each author’s level of allegiance, or opposition, to the Jewish state. The document’s creator, an X user named Amina, called on readers to boycott both “Pro-Israel/Zionist” authors like Carner, as well as writers who’ve yet to take a stand on Israel “until more evidence is out.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The Gaza War has become a war on Jewish books and authors
Pro-Biden strategist dismisses dismal polling numbers as 'just wrong'
Prep school's anti-Semitism report admits faculty blamed 'wealthy, influential Jewish parents' for tension
Silicon Valley investors embrace Trump after years of leaning left
Dems worried anti-Israel protests at convention could throw wrench in Biden's campaign
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×