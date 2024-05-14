The genesis of campus chaos

Editor's note: The powers that be at WND.com have told Michael Ackley he may submit the occasional column. As societal madness has accelerated, Mr. Ackley continues to give in to the urge to stay in the game. Hence, the items below. Remember that his columns may include satire and parody based on current events, and thus mix fact with fiction. He assumes informed readers will be able to tell the difference.

Muhammad M. Muhammad, known as "Triple M," was the first Palestinian exchange student to enroll at an American university, way back in 1949.

Muhammad, now 130 years old, tells us, "My life of struggle is nearly over, but as the end approaches, I take solace that I finally can see victory. The United States is beginning to fall after the decades of our ceaseless, anti-Zionist truth."

Asked to reminisce, he recalled, "I founded the first chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine at Boise State University after my first day of classes. We had one member, and nobody wanted to hear our message that the United States was an oppressor. My how we have grown!"

The elderly activist continued, "We never stopped indoctrinating students with our version of history. We never stopped proclaiming our victimhood. Of course, over the years, we had to make some compromises to boost participation.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"For example our website now includes a 'what we believe in' statement that says, 'the struggle for a free Palestine is also the struggle for Black liberation, gender and sexual freedom, and a livable and sustainable planet.

"'All pursuits for freedom, justice, and equality are materially connected and require us to struggle against state violence, colonialism, capitalism, and imperialism, in all of their forms.'"

Triple M explained, "We put blacks in there because young students all wish they had been part of the civil rights movement of the '60s.

"We put in 'gender and sexual freedom' because backing the LBTQRSTUVWXYZ+ agenda gets us a lot of money from foundations. Of course, when we get rid of the Jews and have our Palestinian state, we'll go back to our hallowed tradition of tossing gays from rooftops."

He chuckled as he said, "We put in the other 'struggles,' particularly capitalism, because university faculties still believe in a Marxist paradise, and we needed the professors on our side."

The aged propagandist became wistful as he said, "I love to see American women covering their hair with Palestinian head scarves. They're wearing a sort of hijab.

"We figure that as they become habituated to this emblem of inferiority, it will be easier for us to require the hijab when we establish an Islamic state. The burqa and abaya will come later."

And those were Triple M's last words. With the Elysian vision before him, he quietly expired.

The obvious question: As far as we know, no journalist has had the effrontery to ask Columbia University President Minouche Shafik any question bearing on her culture. So let us be so bold:

"President Shafik, you were born in Egypt of Muslim parents. Do your Islamic ties explain your long delay in ousting the anti-Jew law-breakers from the campus quad and from Hamilton Hall?"

Vietnam, Vietnam! Reasonable humans decry the loss of innocent civilian life due to the war in the Gaza Strip. It is a tragic thing that cannot be ameliorated by other considerations.

However, in viewing this war, we should keep in mind a couple of things:

First, remember the video recordings of Hamas fighters returning to Gaza after raping, killing and kidnapping innocent Israelis. The videos show the general populace dancing in the streets, celebrating the carnage.

The other thing to recall is one of the lessons of America's war in Vietnam: Irregular armed forces cannot sustain their resistance without the support of the people.

At last: President Biden has weighed in against campus riots, property seizures and harassment. It's too bad that he held his piece for a couple of weeks as anti-Israel mobs occupied college campuses from coast to coast.

Sure, it took Biden days to take a public position against the rioting. But presidential delay is not without precedent. It took then-President Donald Trump only a couple of hours to call for the Jan. 6 rioters in the U.S. Capitol to stand down. Of course, those hours seemed like weeks, so maybe it's a wash.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!