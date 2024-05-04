A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES

Germany's economic bloodbath worsens as green revolution causes economy to bleed to death

Manufacturers closing due to high electricity costs

By Around the Web
Published May 4, 2024 at 2:37pm
Frankfurt, Germany

(NO TRICK ZONE) – Since Germany has become hostile to industry and its Green Revolution has made energy prices among the world’s highest, it’s no wonder that the country’s economy is hemorrhaging economically. Companies are shutting down and moving out.

For example, German online Blackout News here reports on how automotive supplier IHI has announced the closure of its plant at Erfurter Kreuz, Thuringia, and that around 300 employees will be affected in a region that is already struggling.

The company is an manufacturer of turbochargers for cars and intends to close the plant in 12 to 15 months, reports Blackout News. The announcement is just the latest in a long, seemingly unending series of closures.

