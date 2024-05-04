Germany's economic bloodbath worsens as green revolution causes economy to bleed to death

(NO TRICK ZONE) – Since Germany has become hostile to industry and its Green Revolution has made energy prices among the world’s highest, it’s no wonder that the country’s economy is hemorrhaging economically. Companies are shutting down and moving out.

For example, German online Blackout News here reports on how automotive supplier IHI has announced the closure of its plant at Erfurter Kreuz, Thuringia, and that around 300 employees will be affected in a region that is already struggling.

The company is an manufacturer of turbochargers for cars and intends to close the plant in 12 to 15 months, reports Blackout News. The announcement is just the latest in a long, seemingly unending series of closures.

