Get ready, President Trump: Michelle Obama is coming

Let's put two and two together.

Start with what's happening in America at this very moment.

The anarchy on college campuses. That's not brain-dead Joe Biden. It's all Barack Obama. Why do you think it's all centered around Columbia University?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

This all started at Columbia University, class of 1983. I'm a witness. We were taught to hate America, and support socialism and communism. Even back then, all my Columbia classmates wanted "Death to America." We were taught the Cloward-Piven strategy – the plan to destroy America, the U.S. economy, the great American middle class and, of course, capitalism.

Who was my college classmate back at Columbia? Obama.

The weaponization of government and persecution of President Donald Trump – that's not brain-dead Biden. It's all Obama.

That all started with Obama's presidency. Obama used the National Security Agency and CIA to spy on Trump and then frame Trump with fake "Russian collusion" – just like the fake trial going on in New York right now. Take note, President Trump. This is Obama going after you.

Obama also used the IRS to try to destroy his critics and opponents. I'm a witness. I was one of Obama's victims.

Obama used the IRS to try to destroy my life. The IRS was his personal goon squad. Obama used the IRS to threaten, intimidate and terrorize conservatives and conservative nonprofits.

When I went public and exposed Obama on Fox News, guess what happened next? Hundreds of GOP donors who had written checks to Mitt Romney's campaign contacted me to say they were also victims of IRS attacks only days after writing a check to Romney. You know what this means?

Obama used the IRS to rig the 2012 presidential race.

That was when the rigging and stealing of presidential campaigns begun. Take note, President Trump. Trust me, it was Obama who came up with the plan to rig and steal your 2020 election.

How about the massive spending, welfare and debt that is crushing the U.S. economy and producing the worst inflation in modern history? That's not brain-dead Biden. That all started under Obama, too. That's all Cloward-Piven.

The open border and the mass foreign invasion of America – that's not brain-dead Biden. It's all Obama.

The border was first opened under Obama. People have short memories. It was so bad back then. I was the opening speaker for candidate Trump at the last Trump rally before the 2016 election. I warned:

"If Hillary wins, it will be the third term of Obama. He will finish the job. Obama will open the border like never before. It will be open borders on STEROIDS. He will wave millions of criminals, gangbangers, radical Islamic terrorists, and military-age males from our enemies across the globe into the USA. Between the crime, welfare, spending, debt and terrorism, we will never recover. And mark my words, millions of illegals will be allowed to vote, and no Republican will ever be elected president again. America will fall."

No truer words were ever spoken.

It's all happened exactly as I warned – except Trump interrupted the plan, so it came four years later. Everything I predicted is happening right now.

The list goes on and on. DEI. CRT. ESG. Green New Deal. Transgender brainwashing. This split with Israel. All of this started under Obama.

For all intents and purposes, Obama is the real president of the United States. He's giving the orders. He's coordinating this chaos and crisis.

I know my old college classmate better than anyone in the world. I know how he plays the game. I've correctly warned about and predicted every move he's made since 2009.

If I were Obama, what would I do next?

Trump looks unbeatable at this point. The latest Rasmussen poll has him up 10 points over Biden. With third-party candidates included, Trump is up 12 points.

The latest Gallup poll shows Biden is the least popular president in 70 years – lower than Richard Nixon or Jimmy Carter.

The latest YouGov/Economist poll shows 68% of Americans believe the country is "out of control" under Biden.

The latest CNN poll shows Biden's rating on the economy and inflation is among the lowest ever seen – 34% and 29%, respectively.

Read the tea leaves. It's all over for Biden. He can't beat Trump. There will be no fourth term of Obama. Trump will reverse everything Obama and Biden did. And he will put the bad guys in prison for treason. So, if I were Obama, I'd roll the dice.

I'd replace Biden at the Democratic convention in August with Michelle Obama.

Trust me, it's coming. Democrats are desperate, and they have nothing to lose. The results can't be any worse than Biden. Their choice is a desperate "Hail Mary" with Michelle, or a surefire loss to Trump.

How will they do it? Who knows? Maybe they'll force Biden to announce his retirement due to health issues. Maybe he will come to the decision by himself, for the good of the party.

Maybe they'll replace Kamala Harris as vice president with Michelle Obama, use Michelle to try to win back disaffected Democrat voters, and then rig the election even bigger than 2020. Then, if Biden is reelected, he will quickly step aside. Instantly, Michelle is president, without ever actually being elected, and without the scrutiny of being at the top of the ticket.

I don't know how they'll do it. But I'm certain the plan is in the works right now. Because Michelle Obama on the ticket is the only way to try to get back some of the young voters and black/Latino voters who have moved to Trump.

Barack Obama needs a fourth term to finish the job he started – the destruction of the United States. One way or the other, I'm betting Biden will be gone soon. My best guess is Michelle will be the replacement.

This is my warning to President Trump: Be prepared.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!