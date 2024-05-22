The goal of science is to understand God

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

The atheist narrative has in the past century engulfed the West with its denial of the metaphysical realm. History has been rewritten to fit this Marxist and socialist ideology. The idea that religion and scientific rationalism are opposing world views is one of the atheist distortions of reality that have been pushed on the public. One seeks to hide that it was Christian philosophers that for centuries argued the need for rationality when examining nature and the created world. To them, science was not defined as opposed to the belief in God.

Modern science itself is founded by deeply religious men with inquisitive minds who sought to rationally understand how God created the world. Their work consists of timeless philosophical and scientific content well worth reading as it provides a fresh outlook, stripped from the chokingly narrow-minded Marxist narrative we are currently engulfed in.

Some early examples may include the Christian theologian and apologist St. Justin (A.D. 100-165), who studied how the created world is in every sense rational. The very essence of God is that he operates in line with rationality, and this is observable throughout nature. The law of cause and effect is unavoidable. Human beings are created in His likeness, and therefore naturally inquisitive, with a highly rational mind. The search for truth itself is a rational quest for the type of beliefs and choices that bring about the best possible life.

St. Augustine (A.D. 354-430) wrote that reason is the founding principle of the logic of Christianity. Faith and reason cannot be separated, he says, or placed in opposition, as God is rational and everything he has created operates from the rules of reason.

Medieval Christian philosophers such as Anselm of Canterbury (1033-1109) and Thomas Aquinas (1224-1274) believed that the universe must have been rationally constructed, since God, who governs through rationality, made man in his likeness with a rational, inquisitive mind.

French philosopher René Descartes (1596-1650) argues that since nothing comes from nothing – as a law of nature, the existing, physical world that exists must have been created by a source outside of the physical realm. So, who keeps man in existence? In "Proofs of God's Existence," he argues that since humans are able to form perfected ideas – contemplating on that which is perfect, that is, a more formal reality than our own – perfect reality must be behind the creation of man. These are but examples of the wealth in Western philosophy throughout history, of Christian thinkers who have shaped our civilization and its traditional values and ideals.

The famed scientist Galileo Galilei (1564-1642), known for his achievements in astronomy and mathematics as well as for his quarrels with the church since he believed the Copernican thesis that the earth revolved around the sun, wrote, "God is known by nature in his works, and by doctrine in his revealed word."

The German astronomer Johannes Kepler (1571-1630) said that the very goal of science was to examine and understand the rational order God had placed at the center of creation. Most of the leading intellectuals in the 1600s "Age of Enlightenment" were Christians, who examined scientifically the works of God in nature.

One of the most important writers of the 1900s, professor of literature, author and famous apologist C.S. Lewis, became a Christian after speaking to J.R.R. Tolkien about the coherence in Christianity.

He explained his stance on science and the concept of God in "The Case for Christianity" in this way: "Supposing there was no intelligence behind the universe, no creative mind. In that case, nobody designed my brain for the purpose of thinking. It is merely that when the atoms inside my skull happen, for physical or chemical reasons, to arrange themselves in a certain way, this gives me, as a by-product, the sensation I call thought. But, if so, how can I trust my own thinking to be true? It is like upsetting a milk jug and hoping that the way it splashes itself will give you a map of London. But if I can't trust my own thinking, of course, I cannot trust the arguments leading to atheism, and, therefore, have no reason to be an atheist, or anything else. Unless I believe in God, I cannot believe in thought; so I can never use thought to disbelieve in God."

He adds, "Christianity, if false, is of no importance, and, if true, of infinite importance. The one thing it cannot be is moderately important."

