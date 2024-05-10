A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'God is absolutely real': Dog the Bounty Hunter on fighting bad guys, seeing demonic evil

'I'm going to show you miracles beyond anything that you could imagine, think, or want'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 10, 2024 at 2:56pm
(FAITHWIRE) -- Duane Chapman, more commonly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is known for chasing down criminals. But he’s also on a mission to help people discover the Gospel.

Chapman, author of the new book “Nine Lives and Counting: A Bounty Hunter’s Journey to Faith, Hope, and Redemption,” told CBN News he was brought up in a Christian home by a praying mom.

“I knew more than most people did, right from wrong, miracles of God — I knew all that,” he said, noting, though, that he got a bit off track at one point. “I went to prison in the 70s.”

