'God is absolutely real': Dog the Bounty Hunter on fighting bad guys, seeing demonic evil

(FAITHWIRE) -- Duane Chapman, more commonly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is known for chasing down criminals. But he’s also on a mission to help people discover the Gospel.

Chapman, author of the new book “Nine Lives and Counting: A Bounty Hunter’s Journey to Faith, Hope, and Redemption,” told CBN News he was brought up in a Christian home by a praying mom.

“I knew more than most people did, right from wrong, miracles of God — I knew all that,” he said, noting, though, that he got a bit off track at one point. “I went to prison in the 70s.”

