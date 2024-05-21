'God lit a match!': Satanist accepts Jesus during history-breaking baptism as 12,000 get dunked

(FAITHWIRE) -- A massive gathering of Christians across California this weekend reportedly broke a record when participants collectively held what could be the nation’s largest-ever baptism.

Baptize California, an event that unfolded Saturday and Sunday at various locations throughout the Golden State, saw a historic number of people immersed at individual churches and during a main-stage event at Huntington Beach.

The two-day extravaganza, showcasing countless examples of life change and spiritual renewal, featured speakers, worship music from leaders like Sean Feucht, and more.

