God's warning to Christian anti-Semites

"I am God, and there is none like Me. I declare the end from the beginning, and ancient times from what is still to come. I say, 'My purpose will stand, and all My good pleasure I will accomplish.'" – Isaiah 46:10

The problem for the anti-Semites isn't that the evidence against "the Jews" is all false, but that 1) God knows all of it, 2) told us so through His prophets, 3) warned us not to take matters into our own hands – except to keep sharing the Gospel with them because many individuals will receive it, and 4) has always had a plan to save them collectively at the Second Advent of Christ. Included among these anti-Semites are Christian anti-Zionists who claim that today's Jews are not actually Jews but "Askenazis" – a foolish and moot argument since at worst the blood of some Jews is mixed: But God never limited his Covenant to just "pure-blooded" Hebrew descendants of Jacob, nor to the perfectly morally righteous of them (of which there were never any but Christ). That very line of argument is itself anti-Semitic and unbiblical.

If you're looking for actual hard evidence against the Jews, however, look no further than the Prophet Moses who codified the core of what we call "Judaism" roughly 500 years before the Kingdom of Judah existed. In the Song of Moses (Deuteronomy 32) he complains, "His people have acted corruptly toward Him; the spot on them is not that of His children, but of a perverse and crooked generation. … They provoked His jealousy with foreign gods; they enraged Him with abominations."

It was true then and it is true today in the restored State of Israel where the ultimate satanic religion of "Secular Humanism," grotesque LGBT perversions and child murder through "abortion" are (following the U.S. example) more legitimized and practiced than in most pagan nations, and far more so than in the Muslim countries attacking them (who each will receive their own prophesied punishment for doing so).

And yet God said, "Have I not stored up these things, sealed up within My vaults? Vengeance is Mine; I will repay." "So I will make them jealous by those who are not a people; I will make them angry by a nation without understanding. … I will heap disasters upon them; I will spend My arrows against them." [Emphasis mine.] Jews have always reaped the natural spiritual consequences of their defiance of God – which reality did not change in the Gentile Age.

But that's HIS business and not ours. OUR Christian duty, as He made clear through Paul in Romans 11, is to manifest His blessings so clearly in our own lives that we fulfill our part of the Moses prophecy, which is to become worthy of their envy. Paul states, "I ask then, did they stumble so as to fall beyond recovery? Certainly not! However, because of their trespass, salvation has come to the Gentiles to make Israel jealous. But if their trespass means riches for the world, and their failure means riches for the Gentiles, how much greater riches will their fullness bring!" [Emphasis mine.] Ours is a duty to attract, not coerce: to contrast by personal and collective example, not condemn in the sense of passing or executing sentence.

Romans 11 is the New Testament confirmation of all the Old Testament prophecies of the salvation of the Jews, including that of Moses, whose prophecy ends with the promise of restoration: "[T]he LORD will vindicate His people and have compassion on His servants. … He will cleanse His land and His people." For He says: "See now that I am He; there is no God besides Me. I bring death and I give life; I wound and I heal, and there is no one who can deliver from My hand."

Christendom would not exist without the foundation of the Abrahamic Covenant. That's what Paul means when us says, "If the root is holy, so are the branches. Now if some branches have been broken off, and you, a wild olive shoot, have been grafted in among the others to share in the nourishment of the olive root, do not boast over those branches. If you do, remember this: You do not support the root, but the root supports you. You will say then, 'Branches were broken off so that I could be grafted in.' That is correct: They were broken off because of unbelief, but you stand by faith. Do not be arrogant, but be afraid. For if God did not spare the natural branches, He will certainly not spare you either." [Emphases mine.]

This next bit is a direct rebuke to Christian anti-Semites: "Take notice, therefore, of the kindness and severity of God: severity to those who fell, but kindness to you, if you continue in His kindness. Otherwise you also will be cut off. And if they do not persist in unbelief, they will be grafted in, for God is able to graft them in again. For if you were cut from a wild olive tree, and contrary to nature were grafted into one that is cultivated, how much more readily will these, the natural branches, be grafted into their own olive tree!" [Emphasis mine.] This is a call to kindhearted lifestyle evangelism – not hatred couched in self-justifying litanies of (sometimes accurate) accusations.

Again, the problem isn't always the truthfulness of the accusations but the fact the God insists on addressing these matters Himself. Anti-Semites, especially the Christian anti-Zionists, are like the snot-nosed little brother sneering at and taunting his sibling while Dad is trying to have a productive "teachable moment" with His older son.

Romans 11 definitively debunks "supersessionism," which claims Christians fully replaced the Jews in all the aspects of the Abrahamic Covenant. Paul speaks directly to the anti-Zionists when he says, "I do not want you to be ignorant of this mystery, brothers, so that you will not be conceited: A hardening in part has come to Israel, until the full number of the Gentiles has come in. And so all Israel will be saved, as it is written: 'The Deliverer will come from Zion; He will remove godlessness from Jacob. And this is My covenant with them when I take away their sins."

Paul's cite is actually a summary of multiple parallel Jewish salvation prophecies, the most relevant to this article being Isaiah 59:20: "The Redeemer will come to Zion, to those in Jacob who turn from transgression," AND Zechariah 12, especially verse 10: "Then I will pour out on the house of David and on the people of Jerusalem a spirit of grace and prayer, and they will look on Me, the One they have pierced. They will mourn for Him as one mourns for an only child, and grieve bitterly for Him as one grieves for a firstborn son." Paul specifically clarified in Romans 11:25 that these prophetic events occur at the close of the Gentile Age, proving they are still-future events that I believe perfectly comport with the second coming.

Importantly, in Romans 11 Paul takes fully into account all that he has said in his prior epistles (including Galatians 3) regarding the Jews, and subsumes it to God's greater plan, acknowledging that "Regarding the gospel, they are enemies on your account" … [But nevertheless] regarding election, they are loved on account of the patriarchs. For God's gifts and His call are irrevocable:" Thus Romans 11 proves there is NO replacement of Jews by Gentiles, only the addition of Gentiles to the promises of the Covenant – both groups judged ever and solely by their loyalty to God and His Word.

