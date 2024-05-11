Google ends lease on massive office complex in heart of San Francisco

(BREITBART) – Tech giant Google is reportedly preparing to exit its 300,000-square-foot office at One Market Plaza in San Francisco when its lease expires in April 2025.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that One Market Plaza, a prominent downtown office complex boasting stunning views of San Francisco Bay, is bracing for the departure of its second major tenant in just a year. Google, which has occupied the expansive office space since 2018, will be moving out once its lease expires next April, as confirmed by a company spokesperson on Tuesday. This move follows the recent exit of Visa, which relocated its employees to Mission Rock.

The decision to vacate the waterfront office comes amidst Google’s flexible approach to office attendance, with many of its employees already working remotely. One Market Plaza, one of the city’s largest office properties and a defining feature of its skyline, encompasses 1.6 million square feet across two high-rise towers and an 11-story annex building known as the Landmark.

