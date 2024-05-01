GOP pledges to hold 'mealy-mouthed spineless college leaders' accountable in anti-Semitism probe

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Republican House leaders on Tuesday expanded their investigation into rampant antisemitism on college campuses amid out-of-control and violent anti-Israel protests unfolding at universities across the nation over the last two weeks.

The expansion has been billed as a Congress-wide initiative, building on a series of House Education and the Workforce Committee hearings held since December looking into extreme and severe campus antisemitism sparked since the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israeli citizens and the subsequent Israel-Hamas war.

"American universities are officially put on notice that we have come to take our universities back." @edworkforcecmte Chairwoman @virginiafoxx. pic.twitter.com/UFTDKx77St — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) April 30, 2024

House Education and the Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx said at a press conference Tuesday that as “Republican leaders we have a clear message for mealy-mouthed spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students. American universities are officially put on notice that we have come to take our universities back.”

Read the full story ›