A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Education Faith Politics U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE

GOP pledges to hold 'mealy-mouthed spineless college leaders' accountable in anti-Semitism probe

'Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 3:43pm
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. (Video screenshot)

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Republican House leaders on Tuesday expanded their investigation into rampant antisemitism on college campuses amid out-of-control and violent anti-Israel protests unfolding at universities across the nation over the last two weeks.

The expansion has been billed as a Congress-wide initiative, building on a series of House Education and the Workforce Committee hearings held since December looking into extreme and severe campus antisemitism sparked since the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israeli citizens and the subsequent Israel-Hamas war.

House Education and the Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx said at a press conference Tuesday that as “Republican leaders we have a clear message for mealy-mouthed spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students. American universities are officially put on notice that we have come to take our universities back.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







GOP pledges to hold 'mealy-mouthed spineless college leaders' accountable in anti-Semitism probe
Fed keeps rates steady as interest-cut dreams slip away
U.S. withdraws troops from another African country
Blinken to Netanyahu: Israel must 'avoid further expansion' of conflict
U.S. Army, Marines barrel toward one of deadliest and costliest years for aviation accidents
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×