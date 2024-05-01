GOP pledges to hold 'mealy-mouthed spineless college leaders' accountable in anti-Semitism probe

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Republican House leaders on Tuesday expanded their investigation into rampant antisemitism on college campuses amid out-of-control and violent anti-Israel protests unfolding at universities across the nation over the last two weeks.
The expansion has been billed as a Congress-wide initiative, building on a series of House Education and the Workforce Committee hearings held since December looking into extreme and severe campus antisemitism sparked since the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israeli citizens and the subsequent Israel-Hamas war.
"American universities are officially put on notice that we have come to take our universities back." @edworkforcecmte Chairwoman @virginiafoxx. pic.twitter.com/UFTDKx77St
— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) April 30, 2024
House Education and the Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx said at a press conference Tuesday that as “Republican leaders we have a clear message for mealy-mouthed spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students. American universities are officially put on notice that we have come to take our universities back.”