Governor signs bill withholding taxpayer funds from abortion providers

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri signed a bill Thursday barring taxpayer funding from Medicaid be used to pay abortion providers, according to a press release.

The bill, HB 2634, was introduced in February and makes it “unlawful for any public funds to be expended to any abortion facility, or any affiliate of such abortion facility,” according to the text. Lawmakers passed the legislation overwhelmingly in both state chambers, and Parson touted his record as the “strongest pro-life administration in Missouri history” in a press release after signing the bill into law.

“We’ve ended all elective abortions in this state, approved new support for mothers, expecting mothers, and children, and, with this bill, ensured that we are not sending taxpayer dollars to abortion providers for any purpose,” Parson said. “We thank members of the General Assembly for recognizing this important issue and sending this legislation to my desk.”

.@GovParsonMO signs the bill barring abortions providers and their affiliates from receiving Medicaid reimbursements. This is aimed at Planned Parenthood. According to House & Senate budget chairmen, no money has gone to Planned Parenthood for at least the last 2 years. #moleg pic.twitter.com/rz2LjLZdxG — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) May 9, 2024

Should any taxpayer money be used to support abortion? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (5 Votes)

Missouri currently bans public funding of abortions and the new bill seeks to also prohibit funding through Medicaid for abortion providers, according to Fox News 2, a local media outlet. Abortion is also banned, with a limited exception for medical emergencies, in the state due to a trigger law that went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision in June 2022.

The bill comes after the state Supreme Court ruled in February that a budget measure cutting funding from Planned Parenthood was unconstitutional. The justices upheld a previous decision arguing that the measure violated equal protection rights and the state Constitution’s provision requiring laws be centered around a “single subject.”

In Nevada, a judge ordered in March that the state must remove barriers preventing Medicaid funding from covering abortion procedures. The court claimed that a law prohibiting the funding violated women’s rights.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!