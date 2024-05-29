A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Grads go into debt for these worthless degrees

Many companies are increasingly viewing woke degrees as liabilities rather than assets

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 29, 2024 at 4:17pm

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – You're about to meet a group of New York University graduates with fresh degrees, likely burdened with a few hundred thousand dollars in debt unless their elite liberal parents footed the bill. Many companies are increasingly viewing woke degrees as liabilities rather than assets.

If these graduates are lucky – and don't end up as Starbucks baristas – they will have a bright and colorful future at some woke mega-corporation. There, they will be placed in non-productive managerial roles to advance destructive ESG and DEI movements.

It all starts at NYU classrooms, where the kids are being uploaded the woke mind virus by activist professors. These kids are being brainwashed into not improving society but, in fact, being managers to spread wokesim to dismantle Western society.

