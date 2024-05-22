A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsJAWS OF DEATH

Grandma braves sharks, jellyfish in 17-hour swim to remote island

'I had no idea where I was, what was going on ... I went into a meditative state'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 21, 2024 at 8:54pm

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A grandmother recently completed a historic, 17-hour-long swim through shark-inhabited waters off the Northern California coast – all without a wetsuit.

Swimmer extraordinaire Amy Appelhans Gubser, 55, completed the aquatic journey on May 11. She began at San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge at around 3:27 a.m. and ended up at the Farallon Islands at around 8:30 p.m. that night.

According to the Marathon Swimmers Foundation, Gubser is the only swimmer to complete that specific route without a wetsuit. Two men successfully completed the swim in 2014, and there were also three documented failures between 2012 and 2015.

Read the full story ›

