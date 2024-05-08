'Great honor': Billy Graham statue to be unveiled in U.S. Capitol

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- The late evangelist Billy Graham will take his place next week among 200 Americans honored with a statue in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Graham's statue will be unveiled next Thursday during an 11 a.m. ceremony that will be attended by musician Michael W. Smith, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. and other congressional representatives, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association announced.

The bronze sculpture, designed by an artist from Graham's birthplace of Charlotte, North Carolina, will stand seven feet tall on a pedestal and depict him gesturing toward an open Bible in his hand as a symbol of his life's work.

