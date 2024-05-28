A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND

'Greatest liar of all time': Trump defense closes with crushing blow to Michael Cohen's credibility

'The human embodiment of reasonable doubt'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 28, 2024 at 2:52pm

S""

Michael Cohen (Video screenshot)

Michael Cohen

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney wrapped up the defense’s case Tuesday by taking a sledgehammer to former fixer Michael Cohen’s credibility.

Reminding the jury of Cohen’s past lies, Blanche took multiple jabs at his character during closing arguments, nicknaming him the “MVP” of liars and “the human embodiment of reasonable doubt,” according to multiple reports. Blanche highlighted a long list of individuals Cohen has lied to: his family, his wife, his kids, his banker, prosecutors, a federal judge, Congress, the Federal Election Commission and “every single reporter he talked to for about a year,” according to Politico.

Blanche emphasized that Cohen also lied to jurors, arguing he committed perjury on the stand by claiming he made a phone call on Oct. 24, 2016 to talk with Trump about the Stormy Daniels deal. Through text messages Cohen sent to Trump’s bodyguard Keith Schiller on the same day, Blanche demonstrated during cross-examination that Cohen really called Schiller to ask for help handling harassing calls he was receiving from a teenager.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is Michael Cohen's dishonesty helping President Trump at this point?

“It. Was. A. Lie.” Blanche said of Cohen’s testimony, per Politico. “That is per-jur-y.”

Blanche also pointed to Cohen’s admission to stealing $60,000 from the Trump Organization, stating that he’s “also a thief.”

As Blanche wrapped up, he asked jurors if they had heard the term “GOAT” — meaning the “greatest of all time.”

“Michael Cohen is the G.L.O.A.T.,” Blanche said, per the New York Times, casting Cohen as the “greatest liar of all time.”


Blanche told jurors they could not “send someone to prison” based on Cohen’s words, according to CNN.

Cohen was the only witness who directly tied Trump to charges at the heart of the case. Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records related to reimbursing Cohen for the payment he made for a nondisclosure agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Judge Juan Merchan took issue with Blanche using the phrase “send to prison,” calling it “outrageous” and saying he should know better as a former prosecutor, according to multiple reports. He granted prosecutors’ request to issue a curative instruction to the jury about the statement.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Harvard won't take official stance on controversial issues under new policy
Pope: Gay men should be barred from seminary, accused of using derogatory word
'When Calls the Heart' star on life support after plunging 5 stories from balcony
Revealed: Ramaswamy's reason for buying big stake in leftist media
WATCH: Trump hints at holding Fauci accountable, will consider pardoning Julian Assange
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×