Half of small businesses say they won't survive a 2nd Biden term

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Small businesses across the United States are expressing growing concern that they won’t be able to stay alive financially if Joe Biden wins a second term in the White House. The new Freedom Economic Index survey shows 48.6 percent of small business respondents fear they will not be able to stay afloat under another four years of Biden government policies and tax increases.

Nearly a quarter of respondents said they definitely won’t be able to keep their doors open should Biden win re-election. Meanwhile, 26.2 percent said their business’s financial viability would be unlikely. Stagflation, energy costs, and the continued rise in consumer prices were all major concerns the small business owners said impacted their long-term outlook.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Most major economic indicators continue to show inflation on the rise. Despite a slight month-to-month dip in April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased at a rate of 3.4 percent annualized. April’s Producer Price Index (PPI) — an essential measure in the eyes of the Federal Reserve — was even more concerning than the CPI data. The PPI numbers showed a re-acceleration in prices, with inflation stubbornly remaining above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.

Read the full story ›