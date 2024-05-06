A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Hamas claims it agrees to ceasefire proposal

Biden, Netanyahu have 30-minute talk following evacuation of Palestinians from Rafah

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 6, 2024 at 2:54pm
Israel Defense Forces fight Hamas terrorists in May 2024. (IDF photo)

Israel Defense Forces fight Hamas terrorists in May 2024. (IDF photo)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Hamas said on Monday that it had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, just as it appeared that the negotiations had fallen apart and Israel was heading for a military operation in Rafah.

The Islamist faction said in a statement that its chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence chief that it had accepted their proposal.

There were no immediate details about what the agreement entailed. However, later on Monday, Hamas official Taher Al-Nono told Reuters the proposal reportedly included, in addition to a ceasefire, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Read the full story ›

