Hamas leader attends Raisi's funeral in Tehran, overseen by Ayatollah Khamenei

'Oh Allah, we didn't see anything but good from him'

Published May 23, 2024 at 5:45pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Tens of thousands of Iranians have filled up Tehran's streets on Wednesday for a massive funeral procession for President Ebrahim Raisi and seven other officials who died in Sunday's helicopter crash.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led funeral prayers for the deceased, which also includes foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. "Oh Allah, we didn’t see anything but good from him," said Khamenei, reciting Islamic funeral verses.

According an Al Jazeera correspondent who is present at 'Freedom Square' where memorial events are taking place, "The streets are completely closed to the traffic, [with] heavy security measures here, several security checkpoints, and you can see thousands and thousands of people are already pouring into this area."

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







