Hamas offer to hand over 33 hostages includes some who are DEAD already

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Hamas intends to include the remains of several dead hostages among the 33 captives it says it will release in the first phase of a hostage and truce deal it proposed, the New York Times reports.

The report, citing two people familiar with the talks, says that the terror group informed mediators that not all of those to be released were still alive. The first phase was expected to include women, children, the elderly and ill.

Let’s zoom in on just one part of Hamas’s terms for a ceasefire – which, we are told, are so very close to the agreed-upon proposal on the table, with only minor changes. The original proposal had been for 40 hostages who meet certain humanitarian conditions—children, women,… pic.twitter.com/IkV89znxEO — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) May 7, 2024

Israel has previously insisted that the first stage include only living hostages and had reduced its demand from 40 hostages, with the understanding that not all those in that category were still alive.

