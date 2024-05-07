A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel

Hamas offer to hand over 33 hostages includes some who are DEAD already

Israel says deal is significantly different from what it had agreed to

Published May 7, 2024 at 11:54am
A Hamas terrorist takes a young Israeli woman hostage on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Hamas intends to include the remains of several dead hostages among the 33 captives it says it will release in the first phase of a hostage and truce deal it proposed, the New York Times reports.

The report, citing two people familiar with the talks, says that the terror group informed mediators that not all of those to be released were still alive. The first phase was expected to include women, children, the elderly and ill.

Israel has previously insisted that the first stage include only living hostages and had reduced its demand from 40 hostages, with the understanding that not all those in that category were still alive.

