Hamas terrorists fire at central Israel from Samaria

Group says it committed attack in response to Sunday's IDF airstrike in Rafah

Published May 28, 2024 at 12:35pm

(Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash)

(JNS) -- Hamas on Monday published footage of masked terrorists opening fire with automatic weapons at Bat Hefer, an Israeli village east of Netanya that borders the Green Line with Samaria, Channel 12 News reported.

In the footage, two Palestinians wearing Hamas headbands declare their allegiance to the Gaza-based terrorist organization. The video also includes a photo of the weapons they used to carry out the attack.

The alleged shooting towards central Israel did not cause any casualties, according to Channel 12. Hamas said it committed the attack in response to Sunday night’s Israel Defense Forces airstrike in Rafah, which targeted Yassin Rabia, the head of Hamas’s Judea and Samaria headquarters, and Khaled Nagar, a senior official in the group’s Judea and Samaria wing.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







